New location for voting in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of the southwest part of St. Johns may need to find a new polling spot next year due to the Wilson Center’s scheduled construction during the election cycle.

The city has proposed that these residents instead cast their votes at the First Baptist Church on Whittemore Street, which is currently the voting location for those in the southeast portion of the city.

The St. Johns City Commission is currently discussing the proposed change in voting location.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.