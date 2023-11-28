Michigan State players with Big Ten honors for 2023 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten awards on defense and special teams were announced Tuesday afternoon for the football season. The Spartans didn’t have any players make the first, second or third teams on defense. Jaden Mangham, Cal Halady and Simeon Barrow were all honorable mentions by the coaches. For media Aaron Brule was also included as an honorable mention along with the other players.

On special teams Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley was named by both the media and coaches as second-team punter. Eckley is a redshirt freshman and sat behind Bryce Baringer last season. Kicker Jonathan Kim was an honorable mention by both groups as well.

