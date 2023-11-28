Lett’s Warming Center causes confusion about operations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new warming center at Lett’s Community Center will operate from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. for homeless adults. We previously reported that the warming center would be for families and people with children, opening its doors at 7 p.m. every evening. Now, the warming center has changed it’s operation plans and people say they don’t understand it.

“My first thoughts was someone didn’t think this through clearly,” said Jody Washington, a Lansing resident who spends her free time volunteering with the homeless community, “I don’t think just because someone has a child they should have any more priority than anybody else that’s cold. Everybody gets cold.”

There has been ongoing uncertainty from residents and the City Council on the operation plan of the warming center.

“Moving forward, what’s happening? 2 weeks ago it had to do with the fact that we were only doing families, now we’re doing only singles... We’ve asked about the contract, we still haven’t seen the contract,” said City Council President, Carol Wood, at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Monday, the day the center was set to open, it was learned that the opening date would be pushed back and it would no longer be a center for families.

“Our plan had been to provide a warming center not a shelter and the intent was to provide mats for the children to lay on and what we learned is having mats would change the intended use of the facility. In other words, it created code violations,” said Kim Coleman, the Director of Human Relations and Community Services.

The violations cited as, “a lack of appropriate fire suppression systems as prescribed under the law”, and the City could only use the warming center for adults.

“The warming centers should be available to all first and foremost. Which now they’re somewhat being offered to all,” said Luna Brown, who protested at City Hall on Monday saying the City is not fixing anything with this change, “Now they found out that they can’t have it as a family shelter because it would be violating fire code because they’re not willing to fix the fire suppression system at Lett’s which would be required for them to house children.”

Kim Coleman says the fire suppression system is not broken, there’s just not enough in the center by law.

Another point of concern by residents, the contract with Detroit City Rescue Missions. When asked why a Lansing organization wasn’t picked to run the center...

Coleman responded, “There are plenty of organizations in Lansing that could have taken over... The question is, did they apply?”

As for council members not being privy to the warming center, Kim Coleman says it was on a City Council meeting agenda but the meeting was adjourned early and the item was pushed to the next meeting; but by then it was too late and the plan was already in motion so that the center could get opened for the cold weather.

The warming center will be open for all adults dealing with homelessness. The center will operate from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. It will open on December 4th and close at the end of April next year.

