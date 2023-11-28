Advertise With Us

Lesson on ‘textualism’ at Cooley Law School in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the American Constitution Society at Cooley Law School hosted a lesson on “textualism” for law students.

Textualism is a legal interpretation that focuses on the plain meaning of the text of a legal document.

Joseph Kimble, emeritus professor, led the talk and expressed his reservations about this form of legal interpretation as it can produce one-sided results.

He hoped that students could apply what they learned in their constitutional law and legislation regulation classes.

A Harvard law professor added that textualism should also recognize the existence and relevance of unwritten law when interpreting the judicial system.

