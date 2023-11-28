Advertise With Us

Lansing commission votes to reduce number of voting precincts

“In this year’s city elections, 85% percent of the people who voted in August voted by absentee”
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reducing polling locations, to save the city money.

Monday afternoon, the city of Lansing’s election commission voted to eliminate some voting precincts. About 9,000 Lansing voters will have a new polling location next year.

This comes as Michigan is facing a new election landscape, with changes such as nine days of early in-person voting, and expanded access to absentee voting. Newly signed legislation also allows for more voters per precinct, in light of the previously mentioned changes.

With fewer people voting on election day, the city of Lansing’s Clerk Chris Swope, says they don’t need as many in-person voting locations.

“In this year’s city elections, 85% percent of the people who voted in August voted by absentee, so you know that clearly tells us that there’s a change in voting habits here in Lansing,” said Swope.

He also recalled that Lansing’s elections with historically higher turnouts showed similar patterns.

That’s why Lansing’s Election Commission passed Swope’s proposal Monday afternoon, to reduce the number of polling locations in Lansing from 40 to 32. Each ward will now have eight precincts instead of 10.

“One of the largest expenses actually, of an election, is the election workers. So they’re working at least a 15-hour day plus they usually go in and set up for a couple of hours before,” said Swope.

He says getting rid of the eight polling locations, will save Lansing around 15-20 thousand dollars each year.

“It doesn’t seem to have much impact when you are combining two precincts that are at the same polling place anyway, and it does save the city some money,” said Sharon Frischman, the City of Lansing’s Assessor.

Voting on the move Monday, Frischman says closing down polling locations inside of some schools is positive for security reasons as well.

With each precinct costing a couple thousand dollars per election, Swope says savings from the move will go towards covering the cost of early in-person voting.

“If we have like a presidential election, we can still put more election workers and more resources to get people through the voting processes quickly,” said Swope.

Making changes to the number of locations, to match the changes in voting habits.

The change will take effect at the start of 2024. Voters affected will get a new voter card in the mail.

