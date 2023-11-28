Lanes reduced on Jolly Road in Lansing starting Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A heads up for drivers in Mid-Michigan, there will be some traffic slowdowns on a part of Jolly Road starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The center-turn lane on Jolly at Wexford Road will be reduced this afternoon by the City of Lansing.

This is due to pedestrian ramp repairs. As a result, the east and westbound traffic on Jolly will be shifted into the center turn lane.

The lane restrictions are expected to last until Monday, Dec. 4.

