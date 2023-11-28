Jackson City Council fills vacant Fifth Ward seat

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Council has a new Fifth Ward representative.

During Monday night’s meeting, the city council appointed Shalanda Hunt to the vacant Fifth Ward council seat. The Fifth Ward is made up of the western half of Downtown Jackson and several residential neighborhoods surrounding downtown.

Hunt is a lifelong Jackson resident and lives in the Fifth Ward with her two daughters. She currently works for the State of Michigan as a Child Welfare Trainer and Vice President of the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education.

The seat opened in September following the resignation of former City Councilmember Karen Bunnell. Hunt was appointed to the seat after the process, where the council interviewed eight residents.

Hunt will be sworn into the office on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“I am looking forward to serving residents and being a leader for the City that makes decisions that are financially feasible, equitable and sustainable,” said Hunt.

Hunt will hold the position until elections are held to fill the seat in the primary election in Aug. 2024 and the general election in Nov. 2024. The winner of the General Election will complete the rest of the seat’s original term, which ends in Dec. 2025.

