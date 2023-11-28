How to help the American Red Cross this Giving Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Giving Tuesday is a day for people to give back to those in need.

It started as a social media hashtag in 2012 and has now grown to be one of the largest fundraising days of the year.

The American Red Cross’s mission is to help people. They provide things such as food, shelter and counseling after a disaster takes place. The organization is not just looking for monetary donations this Giving Tuesday—they’re also looking for blood donations as they tend to slow this time of year.

Seasonal illness, illness and the upcoming holidays lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout. Judi Harris with the American Red Cross said there’s always a need—blood is what saves lives.

“There are blood drives everywhere. You can come into our fixed site in the middle of Lansing and come and get blood,” said Harris. “If you do it by the end of this week, you can get these beautiful elf socks, and after December 1, you can get an Amazon gift card.”

The American Red Cross is also looking for financial gifts and extra help from volunteers. Harris said those factors are need to continue their mission.

“We’re going in, and we’re providing shelter and feeding after a disaster,” said Harris. “We provide counseling, disaster health services, and even spiritual care. So, we’re pretty much the first ones that come in whenever there’s a disaster, and these are disasters right here in Mid-Michigan, as well. We had almost 200 disasters that we responded to in 2023 right here in Mid-Michigan.”

Those interested in lending a helping hand this Giving Tuesday can learn more about volunteering or donating to the American Red Cross by visiting its website.

