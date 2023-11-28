Advertise With Us

One dead, suspect on the loose in Lansing South Cedar St/Holmes Rd. shooting

Lansing police situation
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot in Lansing.

At around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, Lansing police officers were sent to the area of S. Cedar St. for reports of a shooting near the South Lansing Capital Area District Library branch.

Officers discovered an injured 30-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police believe the suspect fled in an SUV. They are still on the loose, police told News 10.

