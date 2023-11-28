Advertise With Us

Former Edenville Dam owner ordered to pay $119M for dam failure

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The man who owned and operated the Edenville Dam that failed in 2020 has been ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to pay a monetary judgement of more than $119 million.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Nessel said in 2010, Lee Mueller, the owner of Boyce Hydro, which at the time operated the Edenville Dam, knew its east embankment might fail if Wixom Lake rose too high, which is exactly what happened 10 years later.

Related: ‘Just frustration’: Flood victims respond to new Edenville Dam information

“The dam’s ownership completely disregarded imminent threats to the safety and integrity of the dam, and as the state clearly demonstrated before the court, Lee Meuller and his business were responsible for the disaster that struck Edenville and other area communities,” Nessel said. “This nearly $120 million judgement is important, both as a measure of accountability to the community Mueller devastated and as a deterrent to other owners of critical infrastructure.”

The court ruled in February that Mueller was responsible for the dam failure and then in October, ruled Boyce Hydro was also responsible.

Related: AG’s office releases new information about Edenville Dam failure

“The failures of the Edenville and Sanford Dams caused impacts that were devastating, but avoidable,” said Phil Roos, the director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “The courts have rightly declared that owners of critical infrastructure must not put their own interests ahead of the safety of Michiganders, our environment, or our natural resources. EGLE remains committed to supporting the community through permitting replacement structures as it rebuilds.”

The judgement was filed on behalf of EGLE and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and concludes the state’s civil enforcement action against Mueller and Boyce Hydro, the Attorney General’s office said.

Read next:
Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 11 as Patriot Day
Reports: Detroit Red Wings to sign NHL star Patrick Kane
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement
Airdrop

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Michigan man sentenced to 75-100 years in prison for human trafficking

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather...
News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County
WILX Weather Website 11/29/2023 Midday
A Bit Milder Before Friday System
Waverly High School given ‘all clear’ after report of potential gas leak
Every week on Studio 10, we honor a local teacher with our Teacher of the Week!...
Teacher of the Week Madison Cummins