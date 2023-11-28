First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we are predicting warmer temperatures with highs back in the mid 30s, but it will not feel warmer. A gusty wind will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a southwest wind at 10-20 MPH gusting at times near 30 MPH. Tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies temperatures drop back into the mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH Thursday will still keep a chill in the air at times.

First Alert: Our attention is on a storm system that will pass south of Michigan Friday into Saturday morning. This storm looks to mainly be a rain producer for our area, but we will be really close to the temperatures needed for snow. Some computer models this morning are showing some slushy snow accumulation in the area Friday, while others are showing mainly rain. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the upper 30s and near 40º Saturday. Pay attention to updated forecast for Friday later today and tomorrow. Another quick moving system will bring another chance of rain or a rain/snow mix Saturday night into Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867

Jackson Record High: 65º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

