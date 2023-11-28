Eaton County band teacher wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton County band teacher received an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Dave Gorbe, Waverly Middle and High School’s band teacher, received a $2,000 cash prize. At the end of the school year, one of the weekly award winners will be selected to receive the Lottery’s Educator of the Year award and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Gorbe said his desire to work with kids led him to a career in education.

“I wanted to work with kids and enjoyed my time as a band student when I was in school,” said Gorbe. “I love music and want to give my students the opportunities I had growing up.”

Gorbe said his favorite activity to do with students is marching in the Silver Bells parade.

“Marching season seems to be most students’ favorite part of the year. We always look forward to marching in the Silver Bells parade every year.”

Gorbe was nominated for the award by a student.

“Dave Gorbe, my band teacher, is a true inspiration and has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education. With his exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and innovative teaching methods, he has significantly impacted the lives of countless students. Mr. Gorbe possesses an unmatched passion for teaching that radiates through every interaction he has with his students. He goes above and beyond in his role as a band teacher, constantly seeking new ways to engage and motivate his students. Whether it’s organizing extra practice sessions, attending student performances outside of school hours, or simply providing a listening ear, he consistently demonstrates his dedication to his students’ success.

“One of Mr. Gorbe’s outstanding qualities is his ability to adapt and innovate his teaching methods to cater to the unique needs of his students. He recognizes that every individual has different learning styles and utilizes a variety of instructional strategies to reach each student effectively. Mr. Gorbe also serves as a mentor and role model for his students. He is genuinely invested in their personal growth, offering guidance and support as they navigate through life’s challenges. Dave Gorbe is a true exemplar of excellence in education, and his unwavering commitment to his students makes him truly deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

Gorbe graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree. He’s been an educator for 27 years, the last 25 in his current position.

