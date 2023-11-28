Advertise With Us

Donate to Toys for Tots with Vermeulen's Home Furnishings

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is so excited to continue our annual Make an Impact, Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need.

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children.

From November 13th through December 8th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours.

Nate Vermeulen from Vermeulen’s Home Furnishings, tells Studio 10 why the holidays means so much to him and how he is encouraging not only the community but his staff to give back this season.

To make a toy donation, visit Vermeulen’s Home Furnishings 2105 W Michigan Ave Jackson, MI 49202.

For more information, visit https://www.vermeulenfurniture.com/.

