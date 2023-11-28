Advertise With Us

Details of Jonathan Smith’s contract are released

Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks during a news conference for the Las...
Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks during a news conference for the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jonathan Smith was announced Tuesday afternoon as the Michigan State head coach. Athletic Director Alan Haller says Jonathan Smith will get a seven-year contract starting at $7.25 million.

The buyout for Smith starts at 7 million and goes down approximately a million each year Smith stays. There’s an annual salary budget of a minimum of $10.75 million to hire assistant coaches. The contract includes post-season performance incentives with a $400,000 bonus if Smith wins a national championship.

If Smith wins a total of seven wins in his first three seasons combined then the contract will be extended automatically by one agreement year.

Mel Tucker had received a 10-year contract worth $95 million and was making $9.5 million per year.

