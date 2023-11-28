Details of Jonathan Smith’s contract are released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jonathan Smith was announced Tuesday afternoon as the Michigan State head coach. Athletic Director Alan Haller says Jonathan Smith will get a seven-year contract starting at $7.25 million.

The buyout for Smith starts at 7 million and goes down approximately a million each year Smith stays. There’s an annual salary budget of a minimum of $10.75 million to hire assistant coaches. The contract includes post-season performance incentives with a $400,000 bonus if Smith wins a national championship.

If Smith wins a total of seven wins in his first three seasons combined then the contract will be extended automatically by one agreement year.

Mel Tucker had received a 10-year contract worth $95 million and was making $9.5 million per year.

