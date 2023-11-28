Bond lowered for man accused of murdering wife in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A judge in Lenawee County agreed to lower the bond amount of Dale Warner.

Dale is accused of murdering his wife, Dee Warner, who went missing two years ago, and tampering with evidence.

Dale was arrested on Nov. 21 and was originally given a bond of $20 million. On Monday, a judge lowered that total to $15 million. Dale can post 10% of that total to be released.

Dee was last seen outside her home in Lenawee County in April 2021. Her body was never found. Dale is due back in court on Dec. 4.

A court affidavit acquired by WTVG showed Dee planned to discuss a divorce with her husband the night she was allegedly killed.

