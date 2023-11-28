Advertise With Us

Adam Nightingale talks about the bye week

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey is coming off a battle between Minnesota on Sunday. It would take overtime for the contest to be decided. There was 11 goals scored between the two teams and with 6-5 final both offenses were clicking.

This week is the bye week for Michigan State in conference play. MSU will be back in action on Dec. 8th when they welcome in Notre Dame for a two game set. After that series there’s a break in conference play until Jan. 12th.

Adam Nightingale felt that it was a hard fought series and that his team battled until the end. Nightingale also gave an interesting answer to whether he likes practice or games better as a coach.

