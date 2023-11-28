Advertise With Us

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

Latest News

A Harvard law professor added that textualism should also recognize the existence and...
Lesson on ‘textualism’ at Cooley Law School in Lansing
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college