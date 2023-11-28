1 injured after crash in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is injured after a crash in Hillsdale County Monday morning.

Deputies from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Litchfield Road near Cranberry Lake Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Investigators said a 52-year-old Allen resident driving southbound on Cranberry Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a car. Police believe failing to stop at the stop sign was a primary factor in the crash. The Allen man was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

