Advertise With Us

You Can’t Stop the Beat with Tracy Turnblad

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is returning to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall from Tuesday, November 28 through Sunday, December 3, 2023, as part of the Broadway Series at Wharton Center supported by MSU Federal Credit Union. Tickets to this new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.

Studio 10 sat down with Caroline Eiseman who plays the iconic part of Tracy Turnblad. Caroline tells us that she is honored to be back on the road with Hairspray and in Tracy’s shoes!

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,”

“Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

toys for tots
Donate to Toys for Tots with Odd Fellows
Table for Ten: Elsa's Chicken and Waffles
toys for tots
Where to Donate Toys for Tots
Hairspray the musical
Hairspray the Musical