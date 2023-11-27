You Can’t Stop the Beat with Tracy Turnblad

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is returning to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall from Tuesday, November 28 through Sunday, December 3, 2023, as part of the Broadway Series at Wharton Center supported by MSU Federal Credit Union. Tickets to this new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.

Studio 10 sat down with Caroline Eiseman who plays the iconic part of Tracy Turnblad. Caroline tells us that she is honored to be back on the road with Hairspray and in Tracy’s shoes!

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,”

“Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

