Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was stabbed at an apartment complex, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

At 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Eaton County Deputies were sent out to reports of a stabbing at an apartment in Delta Township. When officials arrived, they found a woman with injuries to her neck. She was given first aid on the scene and was taken to the hospital.

A man who is a suspect fled the scene but was found shortly after hiding in a nearby residential area. He was arrested.

The woman did go into surgery for her injuries.

Officials said the woman and the man knew each other.

The man was taken to jail for attempted homicide.

