Winterfest begins in Laingsburg

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday was the start of Winterfest in downtown Laingsburg where the multi-day event kicked off with a 5K Grinch Run.

Laingsburg is hosting the Grinch Run, a multi-day event that allows people to chase the Grinch through town and see the highlights of Laingsburg. The event will continue until Dec 3. One of the organizers said that the best part of the event was seeing everyone enjoy downtown during the holidays.

On Monday, the Winterfest continues as people can drop a letter to Santa or the Grinch and enjoy a tour of the town lights.

