Who is MSU football’s new coach Jonathan Smith?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After months of searching, we now know who Michigan State University’s new football coach is.

He is Jonathan Smith from Oregon State University. He reportedly got a $3 million buyout.

It’s been a whirlwind for Smith, who dined with Tom Izzo on Sunday and met his team for the first time on Monday, where he promptly learned his three starters are hitting the transport portal a week from today:

Quarterback Katin Houser, Offensive Lineman Spencer Brown and Defensive Back Darius Slay.

“He’s very engaging and I think he comes from a background where Oregon was right down the street so Oregon State had to make it in a different way and he did that. I think he’s a good hire and he’s good at organization and building things up and I think as he gets acclimated here it is going to be exciting for all of us,” said Izzo.

