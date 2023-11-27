Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Slick morning ahead

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week kicks off cold and slick. Be prepared for slick spots on the road during your morning drive. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has all the updates.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023

  • Average High: 42º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1990
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1990
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930

