WEATHER EXTRA: Slick morning ahead
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week kicks off cold and slick. Be prepared for slick spots on the road during your morning drive. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has all the updates.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
More:
- Michigan gas prices at new low in 2023, says AAA
- Tips to avoid buying counterfeit products on Cyber Monday
- Lansing Mall hosts ‘Black Santa Experience’
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023
- Average High: 42º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1990
- Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1990
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.