Ways to shop safe ahead of Cyber Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Black Friday deals are in the past, the savings don’t stop there. Cyber Monday is Nov. 27 and experts say shoppers should use caution when shopping for those holiday doorbusters.

“If it seems too good to be sure, it probably is,” said Katie Grievous of the Better Business Bureau.

Whether you’re shopping online or in-store getting a great price during Cyber Monday, an item you want influences your purchase. Jeff Finley purchased a new smart TV with his family and says had it not been a good price, he wouldn’t have bought it.

“That’s why I did it otherwise I would have never done it if it wasn’t a good price,” said Finley.

And while some hot ticket items may be priced to your budget, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are aware you’re looking for a deal and are doing what it takes to get your money. Jamie Kline says she dealt with fraud while shopping online but because it’s continent she still does it.

“The ease of being able to shop online, that’s pretty nice just sitting at home and doing that,” said Kline.

Grevious says even though online shopping is quick and easy customers should remain cautious, checking web addresses and sale emails for typos.

“Look at what comes right before that .com. If it’s not the store name you were looking for, it has extra words, extra letters, extra numbers, it is a scam, go to a different website,” said Grevious.

A simple Google search will help you find not a good deal but information on if a website is real. Helping you to avoid fake merchandise or worse, fraud.

“If you never heard of them and you can’t find a lot of information on their website about where they’re located or how to contact them. And you can’t find good positive information them when you do a Google search or you look on bbb.org, that’s a red flag.”

However, even if you did all you could and still got scammed using a credit card could help. “A lot of credit card companies offer additional protection when it comes to fraud.

“They’re more likely to be able to get your money back, and fight for you in the background if an extra charge is posted.”

While scams are likely the Better Business Bureau also recommends reading the fine print on your receipt for any holiday returns you might want to make. Understanding your deadline to return items and what kind of reimbursement you could receive.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that over $52 million was scammed from Americans who shopped online between January and June of 2023.

