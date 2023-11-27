WATCH: Officials announce planning update for 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Sports Commission and Visit Detroit announced a planning update for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Youth football camps will take place during the draft. According to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, this will be a $1 million investment. Unlike the 2023 draft—which, according to Forbes, brought 312,000 people Kansas City and over $164 million in revenue for the city—it will be held in the city and close to all the businesses.

The Detroit Sports Commission and Visit Detroit gave $1 million toward the launch of a “Living Legacy” initiative—a fund going towards existing programs addressing youth literacy gap in Detroit and foster need for active plan among youth, including girls sports.

The NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.