U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be traveling to Michigan on Wednesday, Nov 29.

Buttigieg will travel to Monroe to highlight investments from President Joe Biden in port and rail infrastructure in Michigan.

He will also be heading to Michigan State University to participate in a public service forum.

