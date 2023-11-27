U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be traveling to Michigan on Wednesday, Nov 29.

Buttigieg will travel to Monroe to highlight investments from President Joe Biden in port and rail infrastructure in Michigan.

He will also be heading to Michigan State University to participate in a public service forum.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.