Tips to avoid buying counterfeit products on Cyber Monday

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Cyber Monday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, where retailers slash their prices in time for holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend more this year than in 2022.

Cyber Monday was a term coined back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation, and it continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year due to the deals and hype surrounding it.

With online shopping, counterfeit items have become more and more common. To avoid getting a fake product, it’s essential to ensure shoppers are on the right website.

Katie Grevious with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said scammers are good at what they do. Shoppers need to compare prices and do some research.

“If you see a name brand product at a deep discount, go to the actual brand’s website—see what they’re selling similar products at a discount to see if it makes sense,” said Grevious. “Big name brands are never going to have these huge discounts not on Black Friday, not on Cyber Monday, not even at their outlet stores.”

According to researchers at Michigan State University (MSU), following the pandemic, where social media and online retail have been hotbeds for counterfeit goods, seven in ten people were conned into buying fake products online. Researchers advise reporting bad transactions to the platform where shoppers purchased the product and telling the Federal Trade Commission.

Shoppers should also be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites and untrustworthy sellers.

Grevious said it’s best to make online purchases with a credit card. If unwanted charges appear, shoppers can dispute them with the credit card company.

“A lot of credit card companies offer additional protection when it comes to fraud when it comes to scams, so even if you did your due diligence and you still made a mistake, they can help you out,” said Grevious. “They’re more likely to get your money back—fight for you if an extra charge was posted. It’s easier for them to get you your money back and get it back quickly.”

