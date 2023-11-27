Advertise With Us

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

On Monday, the Winterfest continues as people can drop a letter to Santa or the Grinch and...
Winterfest begins in Laingsburg
A day often treated as a holiday of its own, Small Business Saturday pushes consumers to seek...
Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Mid-Michigan Matters: Child Grief Awareness Month