Shooting leaves one man dead in Jackson

(WECT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being shot in Jackson overnight on Sunday in the parking lot of a bar.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a bar on Michigan Avenue in the downtown area. Jackson police said they responded to a public disturbance that later turned into a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where police said he died.

As of Sunday, there is no information on the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

