Shooting leaves one man dead in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being shot in Jackson overnight on Sunday in the parking lot of a bar.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a bar on Michigan Avenue in the downtown area. Jackson police said they responded to a public disturbance that later turned into a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where police said he died.

As of Sunday, there is no information on the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

