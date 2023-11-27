Advertise With Us

Prepare for more snow on Monday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Effect Snow off of Lake Michigan will make its way into Mid-Michigan at times today and tonight on a west to northwest wind. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the chilly temperatures and snow showers you can expect this week. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni on the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look ahead at what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023

  • Average High: 42º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1990
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1990
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930

