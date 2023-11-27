Prepare for more snow on Monday, and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Effect Snow off of Lake Michigan will make its way into Mid-Michigan at times today and tonight on a west to northwest wind. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the chilly temperatures and snow showers you can expect this week. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni on the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look ahead at what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023

Average High: 42º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930

Jackson Record High: 67º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.