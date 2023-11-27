Prepare for more snow on Monday, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Effect Snow off of Lake Michigan will make its way into Mid-Michigan at times today and tonight on a west to northwest wind. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the chilly temperatures and snow showers you can expect this week. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni on the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look ahead at what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023
- Average High: 42º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1990
- Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1990
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930
