Mysterious dog illness hits Michigan

By Justin Kent
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new dog disease has been sweeping the country.

Ten states total have confirmed or suspected a case of the upper respiratory dog sickness.

Elizabeth Hamilton an Epidemiologist with Michigan State University said the new illness presents much like a common kennel cough.

Hamilton said, “It is really unclear if the k-9 respiratory disease that we are hearing about now is truly a new disease or if it is just a new presentation of something that we are already familiar with.

the sickness is spreading through close contact and it has the potential to turn fatal for those pets who are at high risk.

“if you have a dog who is prone to respiratory infections, or you have a dog that is in the extreme ages, so a young puppy or a geriatric dog, those are the dogs that are more at risk for any sort of disease that is coming our way”, said Hamilton.

a lot is not yet known about the disease but provided your dog is healthy and up to date on all shots and vaccinations, Hamilton says there is not a reason to be too concerned.

Scott Wilthew with the Mitten Dog Company in Mason said they are always prepared to protect their facility against many diseases that dogs could carry.

“It is something actually that we live with all year long. There are a number of things we do each day when a dog leaves a kennel, we completely clean and sanitize that kennel surface so it is prepared for the next dog coming in”, said Wilthew.

Hamilton said if you notice your dog acting lethargic and coughing or sneezing you should contact your vet.

