MSU quarterback Katin Houser enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University redshirt freshman quarterback Kaitin Houser has announced he is entering the transfer portal, just one day before the school officially announces the team’s new head coach.

Related: New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X (formally known as Twitter) and was retweeted by Houser. The 6-foot-3 Anaheim, California native has yet to issue a formal statement as of this posting.

As the Spartans finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 overall record (2-7 Big Ten), Houser had a total of 6 touchdowns and five interceptions. He finished the season with a 58.6 completion percentage and a QB Rating of 44.8.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 and the News 10 Sports team of Tim Staudt, Fred Heumann, and Joey Ellis as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.