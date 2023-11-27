Advertise With Us

MSU quarterback Katin Houser enters transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser has announced he is entering the...
By Krystle Holleman and Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University redshirt freshman quarterback Kaitin Houser has announced he is entering the transfer portal, just one day before the school officially announces the team’s new head coach.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X (formally known as Twitter) and was retweeted by Houser. The 6-foot-3 Anaheim, California native has yet to issue a formal statement as of this posting.

As the Spartans finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 overall record (2-7 Big Ten), Houser had a total of 6 touchdowns and five interceptions. He finished the season with a 58.6 completion percentage and a QB Rating of 44.8.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 and the News 10 Sports team of Tim Staudt, Fred Heumann, and Joey Ellis as we learn more.

