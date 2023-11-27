Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Child Grief Awareness Month

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Judi’s House, in Michigan, one in eleven children will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they turn 18.

Kristine Kuhnert from Eles Place joins Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how the loss of a relative or loved one can affect a child, especially following the Thanksgiving holiday when families get together.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

On Monday, the Winterfest continues as people can drop a letter to Santa or the Grinch and...
Winterfest begins in Laingsburg
A day often treated as a holiday of its own, Small Business Saturday pushes consumers to seek...
Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing
Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser has announced he is entering the...
MSU quarterback Katin Houser enters transfer portal
There’s been very little help for patients like Lynn, until now.
Mind Matters: Personalized Drug Cocktails May Reverse Alzheimer’s