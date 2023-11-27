Mid-Michigan Matters: Child Grief Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Judi’s House, in Michigan, one in eleven children will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they turn 18.

Kristine Kuhnert from Eles Place joins Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how the loss of a relative or loved one can affect a child, especially following the Thanksgiving holiday when families get together.

