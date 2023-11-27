Michigan State’s Tom Izzo previews Tuesday matchup with Georgia Southern

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off of a 74-68 loss to No. 3 Arizona Thanksgiving afternoon, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss MSU’s upcoming Tuesday contest with Goergia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Izzo also offered his first comments on MSU’s new head football coach Jonathan Smith.

You can view Izzo’s full interview in the attached story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.