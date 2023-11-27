Advertise With Us

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo previews Tuesday matchup with Georgia Southern

Spartans to play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Michigan State's Tom Izzo previews Tuesday matchup with Georgia Southern
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off of a 74-68 loss to No. 3 Arizona Thanksgiving afternoon, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss MSU’s upcoming Tuesday contest with Goergia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Izzo also offered his first comments on MSU’s new head football coach Jonathan Smith.

You can view Izzo’s full interview in the attached story.

