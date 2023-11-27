Michigan State Police gets over 60 new state troopers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police has 61 new state troopers.

On Wednesday, men and women graduated from Trooper Recruit School and celebrated at a ceremony in East Lansing. One new trooper, Andrew Stoll, said he’s on the force to make a difference every day.

“I want to be a part of something bigger than me,” said Stoll. “I want to go out and be able to help people when they are having their worst days. I want to be that support for those people that are struggling.”

There are some new state troopers from Mid-Michigan—including Mason, Charlotte, Portland, Brooklyn and St. Johns.

