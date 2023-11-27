Michigan officials react to the passing of MSU’s Kathy Wilbur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathy Wilbur, who had been serving as the Senior Vice President for Government Relations at Michigan State University (MSU) for years, has died.

Prior to joining MSU, she had also served at Central Michigan University. She was the only woman to direct three State of Michigan departments and had also served on the MSU Board of Trustees.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on the passing of Wilbur.

“Kathy Wilbur was a dedicated leader and thoughtful public servant who moved Michigan forward. From the legislature to state government to her decades of service in higher education, Kathy always got the job done and was a constant source of truth, stability, and strength. Her legacy will endure at Central Michigan University and Michigan State University, two places where she delivered lasting, positive changes. My thoughts are with Kathy’s family and all those who were lucky enough to work with her.”

Michigan representative Elissa Slotkin also put out a statement on Wilbur.

“So saddened to hear about the passing of Kathy Wilbur, Michigan State University’s longtime Senior Vice President for Government Relations and for years my first and last call on anything related to the university. A dedicated alumna, Kathy’s steady hand helped MSU weather good times and bad, all driven by an absolute love for the school and the community around it. I, and all of Team Slotkin, will miss her dearly, and we send her wonderful family strength during this difficult time.”

