Michigan officials react to the passing of MSU’s Kathy Wilbur

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathy Wilbur, who had been serving as the Senior Vice President for Government Relations at Michigan State University (MSU) for years, has died.

Prior to joining MSU, she had also served at Central Michigan University. She was the only woman to direct three State of Michigan departments and had also served on the MSU Board of Trustees.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on the passing of Wilbur.

Michigan representative Elissa Slotkin also put out a statement on Wilbur.

