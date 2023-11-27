Advertise With Us

Michigan gas prices at new low in 2023, says AAA

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices are the lowest of the year.

Gas prices dropped 11 cents in Michigan from a week ago. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.16 a gallon. The price is 20 cents lower than in November and 49 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA said drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas—a discount of about $29 from 2022′s highest price last June.

“After the Thanksgiving holiday, Michigan drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices all year as the state average sets a new 2023-low,” said Howard Hughey, the Michigan Public Affairs Director with AAA. “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, this downward trend could continue through the week.”

The average gas prices in Lansing fell 12.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Nov. 26.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than last month and 50.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $2.91 per gallon on Nov. 26, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon—a 78.0 cent difference.

The national average gas price fell 5.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon. The national average is down 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.

Michigan Gas Prices

