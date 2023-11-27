Local organization hosts Christmas Craft Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving came and went and now the holidays are in full swing as people begin their countdown to Christmas. One organization hosted on Saturday a Christmas craft show for people in the Jackson area.

Fishville Farms hosted their 2nd Christmas Craft Show which included 105 small businesses. This was to also celebrate small business Saturday.

Businesses were selling everything from t-shirts to tumblers. The owner of Fishville Farms events said the holiday crafts were made by hand by local businesses and the turnout has been great.

“They’ve been getting great feedback,” said Tasha Garner. “State representative Kathy Schmaltz stopped by to say hi. We had a line outside before the door even opened this morning, so we’re really excited to bring it back to the mall again.”

Garner says they will host one more event this year on December 16th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.