At Least MSU Football Starters To Enter Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The transfer portal re opens December 4th and at least three starters off the Michigan State football roster have announced plans to enter. They are quarterback Katin Houser, offensive lineman Spencer Brown and defensive back Darius Snow. Houser started the last seven games of the season and fashioned a 2-5 record. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

