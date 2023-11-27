Lansing’s overnight warming center opens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new overnight warming center is opening to keep those in need warm throughout this winter season.

Michigan allocated $800,000 in its latest budget to allow Lansing to contract with a vendor to operate and establish a warming center for those in need. The city contracted the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to operate and manage the program.

Kimberly Coleman with the City of Lansing said the shelter is just a pilot program and hopes the initiative can provide temporary shelter for many homeless in the city.

“Homelessness isn’t new,” said Coleman. “We know it has increased significantly. Will it ever go away 100 percent? That’s our hope and our prayer, but it’s going to take all of us to make that happen.”

The family warming center is expected to operate seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Letts Community Center at 1220 W Kalamazoo Street.

