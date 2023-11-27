Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -26-year-old Lansing mom, Emma Huver, has been charged and arraigned in the death of her son.

Officials said 2-year-old King Muhammad accidentally shot himself inside a car at a gas station on the south side of Lansing. King later died from his injuries.

Ingham County officials released the charges for Huver including,

“Involuntary manslaughter

Child abuse (second degree)

Firearms possession by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felony firearm (three counts) – for allegedly possessing a firearm while committing involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and firearms possession by a felon.

Habitual offender – fourth notice – for three previous felonies – charges of possessing and/or delivering drugs on three separate cases that were previously convicted as felonies.”

Huver’s bond has been set at $75,000.

On Oct 24, Avis Damone Coward got out of a car at a Lansing gas station on Dunkel Road in October, leaving the two-year-old child and his mother in the car.

Officials said surveillance video showed that a minute later, a bullet hole appeared in the car window. The mother got out of the car holding her child, who had a gunshot wound on his face. As she got out of the car, officials said Coward’s gun fell out of the car. The child later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When Coward returned to the car, officials said he picked up the gun and put it back in the car.

