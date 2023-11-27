Advertise With Us

Lansing Mall hosts ‘Black Santa Experience’

Santa Clause visited with kids at Lansing Mall.
(wilx)
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Santa Claus came to town on Saturday where what organizers called the Black Santa Experience took place for a second year in a row in Lansing. Families gathered at the Lansing Mall where they met the jolly man himself.

Those in attendance also got the chance to shop locally for unique holiday gifts and support black-owned businesses at a festive marketplace.️ Kids enjoyed fun activities throughout the day including story time.

The founder of the event says it’s great to see Santa light up the kids’ day.

“It’s always fun when parents bring their little ones and they get to see Santa Claus, who sometimes are so magical to kids, but it’s really fun to see their eyes light up when they come to see him,” said Karla Wagner. founder

People enjoyed arts and crafts, letter writing to Santa, and making Christmas tree ornaments.

