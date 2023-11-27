Laingsburg boys basketball looking to back up historic 2022 season

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Eight months removed from its most accomplished season in program history, a 25-1 season that ended in a Division 3 state quarterfinal loss, the Laingsburg boys basketball team is hungry for more.

“We’ve all been itching. Especially the younger guys,” senior guard Cameron Ballard said. “We’re not starting at that peak we were at, so we’re just gonna take it one game at a time and try to get back to that position.”

But when the Wolfpack open their season Tuesday evening against Haslett, they will have a new head man in the huddle, as Tim Beebe, an assistant on Daniel Morrill’s staff last season, takes over the reigns after Morrill stepped down from the role back in early November.

“First of all I’m grateful for him [Morrill] for giving me this opportunity to coach with him last year and I learned a lot,” Beebe said. “I’m excited because I had a lot of guys last season and it’s a new season and we’re just excited to get going and hopefully build on what we did last year.”

Beebe returns nine seniors from last season’s Elite 8 team, including First Team All-State guard Xander Woodruff, who is coming off a very strong junior campaign in which he averaged 23.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists entering regional play and had knocked down 68 3-pointers.

With such a big year under his belt a season ago, Woodruff knows he’ll have the complete focus of a team’s defensive scouting report and knew he had to find ways to take another step in the offseason.

“I’ve grown in the weight room and on defense,” Woodruff said. “Those are the two things that was my main focus in the offseason and I’m ready to show that this year.”

