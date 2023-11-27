Jackson Police investigate shooting on Deyo Street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is recovering after being shot in Jackson late Sunday night.

Jackson Police said the shooting happened at the 1300 block of Deyo Street sometime after 11 p.m. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

