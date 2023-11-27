Advertise With Us

Jackson Police investigate shooting on Deyo Street

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is recovering after being shot in Jackson late Sunday night.

Jackson Police said the shooting happened at the 1300 block of Deyo Street sometime after 11 p.m. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

