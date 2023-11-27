Advertise With Us

Investigation places 3 MSP Flint post staff members on leave

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three Michigan State Police Flint Post staff members were placed on leave in relation to an investigation, according to MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter.

Vetter said F/Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps, and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe were placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

She said the action is related to an ongoing internal affairs investigation into promotion and selection processes.

Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes is in command of the Flint Post in the interim, Vetter said.

MSP does not anticipate any disruption to public services or post operations, according to Vetter.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

