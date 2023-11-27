Advertise With Us

Ingham County Court holds 57th sobriety court graduation

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People celebrated sobriety at the Ingham County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Those who finished the program were honored during a graduation ceremony. This was the 57th graduating class of the sobriety court. It helps people charged with misdemeanor involving alcohol or drug use get treatment and heal.

More than 800 people have successfully graduated from the program since 2004.

“I never thought I was going to actually graduate sobriety court,” said Kelsie Dunham. “I thought that I was going to be sent to a long-term jail sentence, you know, and they were going to just throw me away. So, when I realized that I could do it and that I have completed sobriety court, it’s huge for me.”

The State Supreme Court said research shows graduates of the program are less likely to be convicted of new offenses involving drugs or alcohol.

