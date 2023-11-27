Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Chilly Tuesday
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Today will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Gusty winds cause a bite to the air with wind chills in the single digits and teens through the day.

Once again today allow extra time for your morning drive. Snow showers overnight have untreated roadways slippery again this morning. Even roadways that have been salted may have snow blowing back over the pavement with the wind gusting to near 25 MPH at times today.

Today we should see some peeks at the sun at times. A few widely scattered snow showers remain possible. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a few flurries. Low temperatures tonight drop back near 20º. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures return to the mid 30s Wednesday and the low 40s Thursday. Thursday night a few snowflakes are possible that should quickly transition to rain showers Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will be near 40º. This weekend plan on high temperatures near 40º both days. Saturday should be dry with partly cloudy skies. A wintry mix of precipitation moves in Saturday night that should once again transition to rain for Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 28, 2023

  • Average High: 42º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 71° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1891
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1905
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 1955

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Chilly Tuesday
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
More Snow Today
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to light snow that is on the way.
Season's first accumulating snow on the way Sunday
Some light snow is on the way Sunday and it has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day due to first snow on Sunday