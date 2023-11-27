First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Today will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Gusty winds cause a bite to the air with wind chills in the single digits and teens through the day.

Once again today allow extra time for your morning drive. Snow showers overnight have untreated roadways slippery again this morning. Even roadways that have been salted may have snow blowing back over the pavement with the wind gusting to near 25 MPH at times today.

Today we should see some peeks at the sun at times. A few widely scattered snow showers remain possible. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a few flurries. Low temperatures tonight drop back near 20º. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures return to the mid 30s Wednesday and the low 40s Thursday. Thursday night a few snowflakes are possible that should quickly transition to rain showers Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will be near 40º. This weekend plan on high temperatures near 40º both days. Saturday should be dry with partly cloudy skies. A wintry mix of precipitation moves in Saturday night that should once again transition to rain for Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 28, 2023

Average High: 42º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 71° 1905

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1891

Jackson Record High: 69º 1905

Jackson Record Low: 4º 1955

