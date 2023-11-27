Fired Michigan Coach Issues Statement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fired Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge issued a statement Monday denying the reasons for his termination from the school on November 17th. Partridge said he waited until now to respond to his termination so as not to distract the Michigan team through the remainder of the regular season. Partridge says it is inaccurate that he violated his contract and had no knowledge whatsoever for any illegal scouting. Partridge added he continues his support for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team.

