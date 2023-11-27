Advertise With Us

Fired Michigan Coach Issues Statement

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fired Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge issued a statement Monday denying the reasons for his termination from the school on November 17th. Partridge said he waited until now to respond to his termination so as not to distract the Michigan team through the remainder of the regular season. Partridge says it is inaccurate that he violated his contract and had no knowledge whatsoever for any illegal scouting. Partridge added he continues his support for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team.

