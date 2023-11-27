Advertise With Us

Donate to Toys for Tots with Odd Fellows

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is so excited to continue our annual Make an Impact, Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need.

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children.

From November 13th through December 8th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours.

Bret Oleksyn from Odd Fellows Contracting, tells Studio 10 why the holidays means so much to him and how he is encouraging not only the community but his staff to give back this season.

To make a toy donation, visit Odd Fellows Contracting at 1000 East Grand River Ave., Williamston.

For more information, visit https://www.oddfellowscontracting.com/

