Dee Warner planned to discuss divorce the night before she was killed, officials say

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Court records obtained by the 13 Action News I-Team say Dee Warner planned to discuss a divorce with her husband, Dale Warner, the night before he allegedly killed her.

The Michigan State Police arrest affidavit for Dale Warner alleges he killed Dee Warner on their property in Tipton, Michigan, on April 25, 2021, then destroyed the evidence. It does not disclose the nature of the alleged murder.

Prosecutorial documents say the night before she was killed, Dee had her friend pick up the Warner’s daughter because she was going to tell Dale they were getting a divorce and didn’t want the child there to witness the fight. Other than Dale, Dee’s friend was the last person to see her alive.

Prosecutors say that Dale admitted to fighting with Dee that night about “money and infidelity; the argument being the worst argument of his life,” the court documents read. Dale told investigators he left their home around 6:00 a.m. the next morning while Dee was sleeping on the couch, but officials say “every statement” Dale has given about that morning is inconsistent.

“Moreover, none of his statements align with other facts and evidence collected in this matter,” the document read.

Investigators say Dee’s cell phone activity stops around 7:00 a.m. on April 25, 2021. She was never seen or heard from again, and no signs of life have been discovered despite an “extensive” investigation. Evidence shows she did not voluntarily leave their property, as she left behind both of her vehicles and her finances were accounted for, police say. Her body was never found.

Dale has pleaded not guilty to the Murder and Tampering with Evidence charges filed last week. He’s being held in the Lenawee County jail.

